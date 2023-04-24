Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,031,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,654 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 585.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,581,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,942 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

