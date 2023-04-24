Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Stephens

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WSO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $345.57.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $338.42 on Friday. Watsco has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $356.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 18.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Watsco by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.