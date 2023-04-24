Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 36,259 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,259 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.06. 2,632,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,241,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.