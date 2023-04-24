Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Warther Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in APA by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in APA by 1,863.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,667 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,407,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of APA by 175.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.30. 666,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,131. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

