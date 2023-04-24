Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $829,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $50.31. 1,907,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,502,740. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,109 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

