Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $281,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 120,184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.56. 1,235,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,426,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

