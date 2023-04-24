Warther Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 23,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 44,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,251,314. The firm has a market cap of $224.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

