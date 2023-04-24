Wanchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $724,143.83 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $49.33 million and $724,143.83 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00061617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00039542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001209 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,436,042 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars.

