W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $84.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,146,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,562,472 shares.The stock last traded at $58.85 and had previously closed at $57.52.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WRB. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.11. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

