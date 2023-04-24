VRES Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $169.52 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VRES has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $79.83 million and approximately $169.52 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018936 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001254 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,299.38 or 1.00174320 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About VRES

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.0322145 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $163.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

