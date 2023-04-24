Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Sells $13,219.34 in Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $13,219.34. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,909 shares in the company, valued at $403,032.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Miles Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $82,769.28.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.93. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $164.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.87 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth $1,633,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 736.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 80,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

SEAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

