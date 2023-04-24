Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.04

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 864304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,242,963 shares in the company, valued at $48,111,556.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,227,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,111,556.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,569 shares of company stock worth $12,235,819. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.