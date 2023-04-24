Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $38.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $30.50. 53,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,090. Victory Capital has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $201.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.38 million. Analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 26,545.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,711 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 442.4% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 331,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

