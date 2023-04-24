Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.87

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 699394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock worth $468,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,590,000 after purchasing an additional 586,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 376,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

