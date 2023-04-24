Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 31,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 6,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,836,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,832,656. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

