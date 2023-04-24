Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) vs. Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Financial Review

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -169.55% -1,250.70% -68.14% Minerva Surgical -67.82% -130.81% -39.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vapotherm and Minerva Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 1 4 0 0 1.80 Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00

Vapotherm currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 824.12%. Minerva Surgical has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,053.32%. Given Minerva Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vapotherm and Minerva Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $66.80 million 0.36 -$113.26 million ($4.24) -0.12 Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.82 -$34.11 million ($1.18) -0.20

Minerva Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vapotherm. Minerva Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Vapotherm on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.