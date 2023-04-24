Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Increased by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.3% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,035. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $109.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

