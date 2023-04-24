Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Wells Financial Advisors INC’s 9th Largest Position

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $247.37. 144,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,290. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

