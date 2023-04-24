Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,405,366. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

