Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,919,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,352. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

