USDD (USDD) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. USDD has a market cap of $716.22 million and approximately $14.00 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One USDD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About USDD

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

