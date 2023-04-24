United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Position Trimmed by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of United States Oil Fund worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,103,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,846 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,283,000 after purchasing an additional 410,640 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 205,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,903,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USO traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.38. 1,060,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

