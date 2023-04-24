U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading 3.3% Higher

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.68. 37,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 724,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $970.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

Insider Activity

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 756,500 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,396,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 491,947 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after purchasing an additional 422,719 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

