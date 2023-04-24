U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Gap Up to $103.13

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $103.13, but opened at $105.31. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $106.03, with a volume of 1,364 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $141.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 76.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $91,810.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,906 shares in the company, valued at $998,326.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $193,016.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,130.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $91,810.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,326.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,466,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,542,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.