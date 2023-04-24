U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is currently -179.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

