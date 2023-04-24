Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.58.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $373.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.10. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 0.84.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.