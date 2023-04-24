Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $373.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.10. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

