Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,248,000 after acquiring an additional 407,992 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,254,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,599,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,961,000 after purchasing an additional 303,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,871,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,136,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $193.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

