Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

