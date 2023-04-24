Truist Financial Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has $154.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $245.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.13.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.70. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $344.95. The company has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.