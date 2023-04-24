TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $61.63 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,596,060 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,019,596,060.1551188 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.06163841 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $4,187,883.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

