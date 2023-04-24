TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Down 16.7%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 167,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 71,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TRU Precious Metals Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

