TransUnion (TRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 95.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 16.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.