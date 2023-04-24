Traders Buy Large Volume of Joby Aviation Call Options (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,011 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical volume of 874 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE JOBY traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.82. 517,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,077. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,260 shares of company stock worth $559,960. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.