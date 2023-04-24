Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $134.67 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $175.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after buying an additional 66,837 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

