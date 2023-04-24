Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,808 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 370,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 312,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,204.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 213,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 208,673 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $92.79. 751,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,538. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $96.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

