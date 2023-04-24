Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,357 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 574,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 297,792 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 361,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,197,000.

DFSD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.62. 38,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

