Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,046 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $140.44. 340,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,834. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.45.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

