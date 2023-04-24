Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,265 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,009,000. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 72,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,296. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.