Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,092 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 478,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 363.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 148,897 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PZT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,292. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

