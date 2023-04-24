Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 8,606 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,327.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 56,752 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

