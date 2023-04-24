Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.06. 82,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

