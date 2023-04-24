Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$123.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$123.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TSE:TIH opened at C$108.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$109.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.51. The stock has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$93.25 and a one year high of C$124.17.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 5.3757455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

