Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Down 0.8 %

Tomra Systems ASA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. 694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

