The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Insider David Arthur Raggett Acquires 5,000 Shares

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) insider David Arthur Raggett bought 5,000 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,950 ($17,262.72).

Shares of TPFG stock remained flat at GBX 277.50 ($3.43) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The company has a market cap of £88.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,245.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.73. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 207 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.25 ($4.54).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,909.09%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 437 ($5.41) to GBX 470 ($5.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

