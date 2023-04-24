The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,478 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 2.8% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $135.76. The company had a trading volume of 429,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.89 and a 200 day moving average of $133.61. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 97.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,098. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

