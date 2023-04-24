The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.28

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 64292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80.

Insider Activity

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 431,031 shares valued at $32,208,578. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,470,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

