The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $110.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHI. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.68.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.80.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

