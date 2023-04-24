Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $165.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $344.95. The firm has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

