Tenset One Day Volume Tops $55,696.73 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Tenset has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a market cap of $108.82 million and approximately $55,696.73 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tenset Profile

Tenset is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,414,128 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

