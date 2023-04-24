Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $775-785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.39 million. Tenable also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS.

Tenable Trading Down 2.4 %

Tenable stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,481. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.87.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,463. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,282 shares of company stock worth $3,380,427 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.